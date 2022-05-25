Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $72.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.20 million and the highest is $72.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $339.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $341.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $457.84 million, with estimates ranging from $440.70 million to $465.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 305,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,996.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRZE stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

