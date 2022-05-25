BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 919,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.59% of Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 1,200.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 418,922 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $959.05 million, a PE ratio of 306.00 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $53,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

