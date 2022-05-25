BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,118,000 after acquiring an additional 97,773 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 372,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 125,358 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 312.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 55,081 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.79.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock worth $10,171,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day moving average is $164.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

