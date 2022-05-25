BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $202.54 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

