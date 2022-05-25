BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.69 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average is $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.