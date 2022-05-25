BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Airbnb by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.22.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 728,690 shares of company stock worth $118,074,726. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.74 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 0.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

