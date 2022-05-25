BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $9,543,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 27.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 245,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 10,728.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 41.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.74.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,176.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.