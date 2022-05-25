BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,660 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 47,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 259,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NUE opened at $124.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.31. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.