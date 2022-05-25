BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,407 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

DD stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.