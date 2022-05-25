BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 821 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Datadog by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 171.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $494,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $110,323.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,610 shares of company stock worth $33,309,409. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

DDOG opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,581,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

