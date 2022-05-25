BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

