Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $529.15. 21,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,959. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.53 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $216.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

