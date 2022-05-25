Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $515.00 and last traded at $517.05. Approximately 30,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,509,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $543.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $589.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.