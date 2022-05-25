Brokerages Anticipate Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s earnings. Benitec Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($60.00) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Benitec Biopharma.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 549.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of Benitec Biopharma worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benitec Biopharma stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 46,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,027. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.58. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

