Brokerages Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will report $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.06. Franchise Group reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

FRG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

FRG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. 619,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,000. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.