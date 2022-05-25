Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.58. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investar.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,016. The company has a market capitalization of $208.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. Investar has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 over the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 28.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

