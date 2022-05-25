Brokerages Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.21. Pegasystems reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pegasystems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Pegasystems by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. 303,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,939. Pegasystems has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $143.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

