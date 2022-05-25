Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Announce $2.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $3.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $2.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $1,553,000.

SITE stock traded up $7.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.91. The company had a trading volume of 531,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,429. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $117.66 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.