Brokerages Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will announce $160.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.68 million. StarTek posted sales of $189.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $678.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.82 million to $682.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $702.50 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.39 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in StarTek by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StarTek by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of StarTek by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.31. 27,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. StarTek has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

