Brokerages Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,822,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,506 shares in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. 170,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

