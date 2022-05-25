Brokerages Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Codexis stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $643.24 million, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,312,000 after buying an additional 204,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 21.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,297,000 after buying an additional 698,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,952 shares during the period.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

