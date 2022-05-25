Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $398.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $397.00 million and the highest is $400.60 million. Nutanix reported sales of $344.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 13.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 30.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,616 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.