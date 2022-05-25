Brokerages Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKTX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $171.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.