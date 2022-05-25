Brokerages Set AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) PT at $32.50

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.88.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.