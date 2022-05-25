Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target at $3.52

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CESDF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

CESDF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 129,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,661. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

