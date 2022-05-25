Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Target Price at €7.03

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.03 ($7.47).

LHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.82) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.83) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.40) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of LHA stock traded down €0.41 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €6.50 ($6.91). 15,567,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.57) and a 12 month high of €11.25 ($11.97). The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

