Brokerages Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price at $160.74

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

FANG stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. The company had a trading volume of 88,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,664. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.98. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

