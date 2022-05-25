Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target at $178.44

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,675 shares of company stock worth $19,994,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 175,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,458. Etsy has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

