Brokerages Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $228.15

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $212,390.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,860. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in F5 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $158.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. F5 has a 1 year low of $151.66 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.57 and a 200-day moving average of $209.57.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

