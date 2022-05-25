Brokerages Set Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Target Price at $1.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 36.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 63,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.21 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

