Brokerages Set Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) PT at GBX 442.50

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 442.50 ($5.57).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Network International from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 505 ($6.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Diane Radley acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($40,392.60).

Shares of NETW stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 210.80 ($2.65). The company had a trading volume of 752,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,900. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87. Network International has a twelve month low of GBX 152.90 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 415.10 ($5.22).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

