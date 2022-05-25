Brokerages Set Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) PT at GBX 442.50

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 442.50 ($5.57).
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Network International from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 505 ($6.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other news, insider Diane Radley acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($40,392.60).
About Network International (Get Rating)
Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.
Read More
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.