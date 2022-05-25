Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Target Price at C$14.31

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

NFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 225,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,331,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,437,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,926,057.86. Also, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,704. Insiders purchased a total of 1,426,980 shares of company stock valued at $20,941,062 over the last ninety days.

TSE:NFI traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.29. 303,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,035. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.92. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -15.28.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$757.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently -62.89%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

