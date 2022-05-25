Brokerages Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Target Price at $46.17

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 235,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $445.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.59.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

