Brokerages Set Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target at $7.75

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORTX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.45. 5,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,582. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $57.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

