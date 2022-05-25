Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target at $3.36

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGI opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $357.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.36. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

