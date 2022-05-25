Brokerages Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target at $13.50

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
In other QuinStreet news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 470,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,552. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.74 million, a P/E ratio of 144.88 and a beta of 1.03.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About QuinStreet (Get Rating)
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
