Brokerages Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target at $13.50

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In other QuinStreet news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,265,000 after acquiring an additional 463,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 810,499 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,731,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 265,804 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 470,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,552. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.74 million, a P/E ratio of 144.88 and a beta of 1.03.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.