Brokerages Set Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) PT at $33.61

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uniper from €40.00 ($42.55) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Uniper from €39.00 ($41.49) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Uniper from €35.50 ($37.77) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. Uniper has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

