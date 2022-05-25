Brokerages Set Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Price Target at GBX 1,264

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($15.91).
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.35) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.99) to GBX 1,300 ($16.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.10) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.99) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
UTG opened at GBX 1,078 ($13.56) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,112.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,079.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.58. Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 934.80 ($11.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52.
About Unite Group (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
