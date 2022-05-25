Brokerages Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target at $38.17

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. 68,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,475. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -0.21. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

