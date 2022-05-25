Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT at $2.78

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

OTCMKTS XEBEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. 114,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,225. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.