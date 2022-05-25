Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

NYSE BAM opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $31,320,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $22,369,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 676.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 175,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

