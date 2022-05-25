Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
NYSE BAM opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.
In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 in the last 90 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $31,320,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $22,369,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 676.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 175,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
