Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of BBU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,261. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 592.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBU shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.