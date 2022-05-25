BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 107.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 70.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1,253.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 58,825 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,761,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 22.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 79,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,977. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

