Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,013.68

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,013.68 ($12.76) and traded as low as GBX 963.78 ($12.13). Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 986 ($12.41), with a volume of 15,942 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £421.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,012.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.33.

Get Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider James Sharp acquired 71 shares of Brunner Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($12.95) per share, for a total transaction of £730.59 ($919.33).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.