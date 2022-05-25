Burford Capital Limited Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of BUR opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on BUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 97.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 1,627.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 86,240 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

