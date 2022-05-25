Burford Capital Limited Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.
Shares of BUR opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52.
Several analysts have weighed in on BUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Burford Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.