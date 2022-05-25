Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.74 Million

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and $10,040.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.93 or 0.00681295 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.