ByteNext Price Tops $0.0210 on Major Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $361,697.41 and $978.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14,200.40 or 0.47980879 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00500102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033492 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008736 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars.

