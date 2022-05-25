Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

CABA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

CABA remained flat at $$1.28 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 38,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.53. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

