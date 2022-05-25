CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $745.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will announce $745.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $696.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $791.50 million. CAE posted sales of $706.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.09. 233,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $34.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CAE by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,119,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 219,309 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CAE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after purchasing an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 585,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

