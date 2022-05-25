Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,930,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $366,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

